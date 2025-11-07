DoubleVerify Trims FY25 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV), a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, provided revenue guidance for the fourth quarter between $207 million and $211 million.

On average, 18 analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $219.96 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects revenue growth of approximately 14 percent, down from the prior guidance for approximately 15 percent. The Street is looking for revenues growth of 14.99 percent to $755.33 million for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

