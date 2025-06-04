DoubleVerify, Impact Plus Partner To Help Brands Cut Ad-Related Carbon Emissions

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify (DV), a leader in media verification and ad performance optimization, has partnered with sustainability tech company Impact Plus to help brands measure and reduce the carbon footprint of their digital advertising.

The partnership powers DV's Emissions Measurement solution with Impact Plus' tools, offering brands transparent, end-to-end emissions data across the entire digital ad supply chain.

The integration enables advertisers to monitor and manage campaign emissions, benchmark media placements for sustainability, and incorporate carbon data into strategic campaign planning. DV plans to extend this functionality later in 2024 by integrating it with DV Scibids AI, enabling real-time optimization for both performance and environmental impact.

According to DV's EVP Steven Woolway, the collaboration equips advertisers with tools to make responsible choices without compromising on results. Impact Plus CEO Vincent Villaret emphasized that understanding emissions is the first step to reducing advertising's environmental footprint. This initiative reflects DV's ongoing commitment to media quality, performance, and sustainable advertising practices.

DV is currently trading at $14.73, or 3.62% higher on the NYSE.

