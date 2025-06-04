Markets
DV

DoubleVerify, Impact Plus Partner To Help Brands Cut Ad-Related Carbon Emissions

June 04, 2025 — 03:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify (DV), a leader in media verification and ad performance optimization, has partnered with sustainability tech company Impact Plus to help brands measure and reduce the carbon footprint of their digital advertising.

The partnership powers DV's Emissions Measurement solution with Impact Plus' tools, offering brands transparent, end-to-end emissions data across the entire digital ad supply chain.

The integration enables advertisers to monitor and manage campaign emissions, benchmark media placements for sustainability, and incorporate carbon data into strategic campaign planning. DV plans to extend this functionality later in 2024 by integrating it with DV Scibids AI, enabling real-time optimization for both performance and environmental impact.

According to DV's EVP Steven Woolway, the collaboration equips advertisers with tools to make responsible choices without compromising on results. Impact Plus CEO Vincent Villaret emphasized that understanding emissions is the first step to reducing advertising's environmental footprint. This initiative reflects DV's ongoing commitment to media quality, performance, and sustainable advertising practices.

DV is currently trading at $14.73, or 3.62% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.