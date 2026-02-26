DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $29.3 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $23.4 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51.6 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $205.6 million from $190.6 million last year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.3 Mln. vs. $23.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $205.6 Mln vs. $190.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 177 M To $ 183 M

