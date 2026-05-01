Is DoubleVerify a Buy? One Fund Just Opened a $3.5 Million Position

Key Points

Diversified Investment Strategies opened a new position in DoubleVerify during Q1 2026, purchasing 341,675 shares for an estimated $3.5 million.

The quarter-end value of the position was $3.2 million as of March 31, 2026.

The DoubleVerify stake represents approximately 2.1% of Diversified's 13F assets under management (AUM), placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC reported a new stake in DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV), acquiring 341,675 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of this purchase was $3.5 million, based on quarterly average pricing. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $3.2 million. The details were disclosed in an SEC filing dated April 30, 2026.

What else to know

This new position represents 2.1% of Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026.

Top five fund holdings after the filing: NYSE: XOM: $34.0 million (21.7% of AUM) NYSE: JOE: $17.1 million (11.0% of AUM) NYSE: DKS: $8.1 million (5.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: WMT: $7.7 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSE: NTR: $7.2 million (4.6% of AUM)

As of April 30, 2026, DoubleVerify shares were trading at $11.02, down about 17% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by about 46 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market cap $1.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $748.3 million Net income (TTM) $50.7 million 1-year return (as of 4/30/26) (16.89%)

Company snapshot

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, enabling clients to improve the quality and return on their digital media investments.

The company operates a SaaS-based business model, generating revenue primarily from brands, publishers, and supply-side customers seeking to optimize digital advertising quality and effectiveness.

DoubleVerify serves clients across consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare.

What this transaction means for investors

When a fund opens a new position in a stock that has badly trailed the broader market, it's worth asking: What do they see that others don't?

DoubleVerify has had a rough stretch. The company faced real headwinds in 2024 and into 2025 -- including a pullback in brand advertising spending and the loss of a major consumer packaged goods customer that had contributed more than $20 million in annual revenue. The stock has reflected that pain, falling 17% over the past year while the S&P 500 marched higher.

On top of that, DV shares have been caught up in the broader SaaS sell-off that has hammered software stocks in 2026 -- the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSEMKT:IGV) is down roughly 22% this year as investors fret that AI agents will continue to erode the software-as-a-service model.

The case for DoubleVerify holding up better than most: its platform operates as a data and measurement layer embedded within digital ad transactions, which is a different -- and arguably more defensible -- position than the seat-licensed workflow software that AI agents most directly threaten.

DoubleVerify's most recent full-year results showed revenue of $748 million in 2025 -- a 14% increase from 2024 -- with a solid 38% adjusted EBITDA margin and $173 million in free cash flow. The business continues to grow, even if the rate of growth has moderated. Management guided for 8% to 10% revenue growth in 2026, with a stronger second half expected as easier comparisons kick in.

After this purchase, DoubleVerify only represents a modest 2.1% position for Diversified, so this buy isn't exactly a blockbuster institutional signal. But it does suggest someone saw value in DoubleVerify at beaten-down prices -- and with Q1 2026 earnings due May 6, investors won't have to wait long for a clearer read on where things stand.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DoubleVerify and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.