DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DLY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/18/26, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Symbol: DLY) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1167, payable on 2/27/26. As a percentage of DLY's recent stock price of $14.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when DLY shares open for trading on 2/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DLY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLY's low point in its 52 week range is $13.695 per share, with $16.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.96.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

