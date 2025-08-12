DoubleDown Interactive Q2 Revenue Jumps

DoubleDown Interactive(NASDAQ:DDI) reported on August 12, 2025, revenue of $84.8 million (IFRS) for fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2025, adjusted EBITDA of $33.5 million, operational cash flow of $19.7 million, and completed the approximately $64 million acquisition of Wow Games in July 2025. Social casino revenue reached $69.3 million (IFRS), iGaming revenue from SuperNation was $15.5 million (IFRS basis), and direct-to-consumer (DTC) monetization exceeded 15% of social casino revenues.

SuperNation iGaming growth doubles, diversifies DDI revenue

With management citing a doubled run rate since acquiring SuperNation in late 2023, as discussed on the fiscal second quarter 2025 earnings call.

"Q2 revenue of $15.5 million yet again represented the highest quarterly performance of the business since our acquisition in late 2023 and grew by $2.3 million from 2025. For perspective, SuperNation's quarterly revenue run rate has more than doubled since closing its acquisition."

-- In Keuk Kim, CEO

SuperNation revenue was $15.5 million, providing new growth vectors and geographical risk diversification.

DDI surpasses direct-to-consumer target, boosting long-term margins

The DTC payment channel within social casino exceeded the internally set 15% target ahead of schedule, since the initiative began in earnest a year and a half ago, reflecting rapid execution.

"In Q2, we again increased the proportion of our social casino revenue generated by direct-to-consumer purchases. With this progress, DTC revenue is now running at over 15% of total social casino revenue. As you know, the ability to convert more social casino revenue to DTC further enhances our profitability as we offer players different ways to make purchases."

-- In Keuk Kim, CEO

This milestone signals improved profitability potential as more revenue shifts to higher-margin channels.

Wow Games acquisition injects European growth, synergy upside

The approximately $64 million cash acquisition of Wow Games in July 2025 marks DoubleDown Interactive's entry into continental European social casino markets and brings white-label, German-facing content expertise, positioning the company to balance geographic exposure.

"Our ongoing commitment to the social casino business is highlighted by DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd.'s recently completed acquisition of Wow Games, a social casino operator based in Hamburg, Germany. With this acquisition, which closed on July 15, DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is further expanding its presence in Europe as Wow Games' revenue is primarily generated in Germany using casino game content that is familiar and appealing to local players. The integration of Wow Games further geographically diversifies DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd.'s top line, which historically has been concentrated in the US."

-- In Keuk Kim, CEO

Integration of Wow Games offers operational synergies and expanded direct-to-consumer cross-sell opportunities.

Looking ahead

Management announced the planned launch of fourth and fifth iGaming brand sites and native applications on SuperNation, targeting enhanced retention and further revenue acceleration. Strategic M&A search continues for new gaming categories and underserved geographies, complementing ongoing organic investments; however, no explicit quantitative guidance on revenue or EBITDA (non-IFRS) was provided for the second half of 2025.

