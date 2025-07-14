DoubleDown Interactive Completes Acquisition of WHOW Games for €55 Million

DoubleDown Interactive completed the acquisition of WHOW Games for €55 million, enhancing its social casino gaming portfolio.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has announced the completion of its acquisition of WHOW Games GmbH, a social casino developer based in Germany, for €55 million (approximately $64.3 million). The deal includes a potential earn-out payment of up to €10 million, contingent on WHOW Games achieving specific performance targets in the two years following the acquisition. DoubleDown, known for its mobile and web-based gaming experiences, aims to expand its social casino offerings with WHOW Games, which specializes in the European market and operates popular titles such as MyJackpot. This acquisition is part of DoubleDown's strategy to enhance its portfolio and reach within the digital gaming industry.

Potential Positives

Completion of the acquisition of WHOW Games GmbH expands DoubleDown's portfolio in the social casino market, enhancing its position in the European market.

The acquisition of WHOW Games for €55 million indicates a significant investment in growth and development opportunities in the gaming sector.

The potential earn-out payment of up to €10 million linked to WHOW's performance aligns incentives for ongoing success and could contribute to future revenue growth for DoubleDown.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of WHOW Games involves an additional earn-out payment of up to €10 million contingent on performance targets, indicating potential financial uncertainty linked to the integration of WHOW Games.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to meet future performance expectations, especially regarding the integration of WHOW Games.

The acquisition price of €55 million (approximately $64.3 million) may be viewed as high if WHOW Games fails to achieve projected performance targets, potentially straining the company's finances.

FAQ

What acquisition did DoubleDown Interactive announce?

DoubleDown Interactive announced the acquisition of WHOW Games GmbH, a social casino developer, for €55 million.

Where is WHOW Games GmbH located?

WHOW Games GmbH is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

What is the potential earn-out payment for WHOW Games?

An additional earn-out payment of up to €10 million is contingent upon WHOW meeting performance targets.

What type of games does DoubleDown Interactive develop?

DoubleDown Interactive develops digital games for mobile and web-based platforms, focusing on social casino experiences.

When did the acquisition of WHOW Games close?

The acquisition of WHOW Games closed on July 15, 2025.

$DDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $DDI stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DDI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

$DDI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DDI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DDI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Handler from Roth Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 David Bain from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a target price of $21.0 on 02/12/2025

on 02/12/2025 Greg Gibas from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $18.0 on 02/12/2025

SEOUL, South Korea, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the “Company”), a leading gaming company delivering exceptional player experiences across multiple genres, announced today that it completed the previously announced acquisition of WHOW Games GmbH, a social casino developer headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, from Azerion for €55 million (approximately $64.3 million



(1)



). An additional earn-out payment of up to €10 million, payable to Azerion at €5 million annually, is contingent upon WHOW Games meeting certain performance targets during each of the first and second year following the closing date.





Note: (1) Based on an exchange rate of €1.00=$1.169 as of July 11, 2025









About DoubleDown Interactive









DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. The Company’s flagship social casino title,



DoubleDown Casino



, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. The Company’s subsidiary, SuprNation, also operates three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe.









About WHOW Games









WHOW Games, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is a premier developer and operator of social casino games centered on the European market. Founded in 2014, WHOW Games specializes in both proprietary and branded social casino experiences. The company’s flagship proprietary brand,



MyJackpot



, has attracted a significant and loyal user base in Germany, while its strategic partnerships with internationally renowned brick-and-mortar casino brands have resulted in successful external brands like



Merkur24



.









Safe Harbor Statement









