DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Announces Acquisition of WHOW Games GmbH for €55 Million

DoubleDown Interactive acquires WHOW Games for €55 million to enhance its presence in the European social casino market.

Quiver AI Summary

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. announced its acquisition of WHOW Games GmbH, a German social casino developer, through a Share Purchase and Transfer Agreement with Azerion Tech Holding B.V. The deal totals €55 million (approximately $64.7 million) for 100% ownership, with an additional potential €10 million earn-out based on WHOW’s performance in the following two years. This acquisition aims to enhance DoubleDown's position in the European social casino market, particularly in Germany, leveraging WHOW's operational strengths and portfolio of popular games. Both companies expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and its potential for growth and innovation in the gaming industry. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, funded by DoubleDown's cash reserves.

Potential Positives

DoubleDown Interactive is acquiring WHOW Games GmbH, which can enhance its market presence and capabilities in the lucrative European social casino market, particularly in Germany.

The acquisition allows DoubleDown to leverage WHOW Games' expertise and established branded social casino games, potentially driving significant revenue growth.

The deal includes performance-based earn-out payments, aligning the interests of both companies and incentivizing growth post-acquisition.

DoubleDown will finance the acquisition with its cash reserves, indicating a strong financial position and strategic commitment to expansion.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of WHOW Games involves a significant upfront cost of €55 million plus an additional earn-out payment of up to €10 million, which could strain the company's cash reserves if performance targets are not met.

The reliance on WHOW Games' performance to recoup the additional earn-out payment introduces financial uncertainty and potential risk if the expected growth in the German social casino market does not materialize.

The press release includes forward-looking statements that caution against relying too heavily on anticipated growth, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that could impact future performance.

FAQ

What is the value of DoubleDown's acquisition of WHOW Games?

The acquisition is valued at €55 million, approximately $64.7 million, with potential additional earn-outs.

When is the acquisition of WHOW Games expected to close?

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2025.

How will DoubleDown benefit from acquiring WHOW Games?

DoubleDown aims to leverage WHOW Games' expertise and portfolio to enhance growth in the European social casino market.

What are WHOW Games' notable products?

WHOW Games has popular social casino apps like MyJackpot and Lounge777, along with third-party offerings.

Who are the executives quoted in the press release?

Keuk Kim, CEO of DoubleDown, and Giovanni Valerio Valeriota, CEO of WHOW Games, provided comments regarding the acquisition.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $DDI stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DDI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DDI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DDI forecast page.

Full Release



SEOUL, South Korea, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the “Company”), a leading gaming company delivering exceptional player experiences across multiple genres, announced today that the Company entered into a Share Purchase and Transfer Agreement with Azerion Tech Holding B.V. to acquire WHOW Games GmbH, a social casino developer headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. The initial consideration for 100% ownership interest in WHOW Games is €55 million (approximately $64.7 million



(





1)



). An additional earn-out payment of up to €10 million, payable to Azerion at €5 million annually, is contingent upon WHOW Games meeting certain performance targets during each of the first and second year following the closing date. The acquisition will be financed through DoubleDown’s cash reserves and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2025.





DoubleDown intends to leverage WHOW Games’ proven expertise in the Europe market and partner-driven business model alongside its own operational strength, marketing capabilities, and extensive gaming content to pursue growth opportunities in Europe, particularly in Germany.









WHOW Games Highlights











Strong presence in the European social casino market, particularly in Germany



Strong presence in the European social casino market, particularly in Germany



Calendar 2024 revenue (unaudited) of €41.8 million



Calendar 2024 revenue (unaudited) of €41.8 million



Diversified portfolio of social casino apps including proprietary brands such as



MyJackpot



and



Lounge777



as well as third-party labeled social casino offerings



Diversified portfolio of social casino apps including proprietary brands such as MyJackpot and Lounge777 as well as third-party labeled social casino offerings



Presents synergy opportunities with DoubleDown through leveraging operational expertise, marketing, game content, and development resources to drive growth in the European social casino market















According to research from Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC, the European social casino market grew in 2023 and 2024 as compared to the overall market which has entered a mature stage. WHOW Games offers a versatile portfolio of social casino apps with proprietary brands such as



MyJackpot



and



Lounge77



7 as well as third-party labeled social casino offerings including



Merkur24



through strategic licensing agreements with prominent global brick and mortar casino companies.





In Keuk Kim, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “This acquisition marks a significant step toward increasing our competitiveness in the growing German social casino market. Leveraging our combined operational expertise and enhanced scale, we aim to unlock valuable synergies. We are delighted to welcome the WHOW Games team to DoubleDown and look forward to working collaboratively on initiatives to drive growth across the business.”





Giovanni Valerio Valeriota, the Chief Executive Officer of WHOW Games, commented, “We are excited to begin this new chapter as part of the DoubleDown family. Their deep expertise in gaming makes them a natural fit for WHOW Games, and we believe that this partnership will accelerate our growth and innovation. I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Azerion, whose support and strategic guidance during our time together has been instrumental in shaping WHOW Games into the strong and dynamic company it is today.”





Note: (1) Based on an exchange rate of €1.00=$1.177 as of July 6, 2025









About DoubleDown Interactive









DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. The Company’s flagship social casino title,



DoubleDown Casino



, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. The Company’s subsidiary, SuprNation, also operates three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe.









About WHOW Games









WHOW Games, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is a premier developer and operator of social casino games centered on the European market. Founded in 2014, WHOW Games specializes in both proprietary and branded social casino experiences. The company’s flagship proprietary brand,



MyJackpot



, has attracted a significant and loyal user base in Germany, while its strategic partnerships with internationally renowned brick-and-mortar casino brands have resulted in successful external brands like



Merkur24



.









About Azerion









Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.





Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in 21 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.









Safe Harbor Statement









Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” about future events and expectations for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance, and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Words such as “anticipates,” believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “objectives,” “intends,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plans,” potential,” “near-term,” long-term,” “projections,” “assumptions,” “projects,” “guidance,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “target,” “trends,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors, which include, but are not limited to, delays or other challenges in the completion of the acquisition of WHOW Games and its integration and the success of its current and future games as part of our Company. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.







Company Contact:







Joe Sigrist





ir@doubledown.com





+1 (206) 773-2266





Chief Financial Officer





https://www.doubledowninteractive.com







Investor Relations Contact:







Joseph Jaffoni





JCIR





+1 (212) 835-8500









DDI@jcir.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.