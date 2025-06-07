Double Digit Gains in Days – Here’s How One Trader Does It

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading TipsHow to Profit No Matter Which Way the Market Moves

The first thing I noticed was his shallow, rapid breathing… then the way he gripped his armrests so tightly that I wondered if he would rip them off their bolts…

He couldn’t stop fidgeting … and looked at his watch every few seconds…

The man sitting beside me was showing all the symptoms of deep anxiety.

Many people are about to see, or maybe experience, similar behavior as the summer kicks off.

This will happen as millions of Americans engage in an activity known to cause people severe dread.

Maybe you dread this activity, too, even as you engage with it year after year.

I’m talking about flying.

Many people feel a wave of anxiety when boarding a plane, convinced they’re taking a huge risk.

But here is the odd part.

Those same individuals who feel that wave of anxiety getting on a plane think nothing of walking along a busy city street, inches away from speeding cars and distracted drivers. In fact, just by driving to the airport, they engaged in an activity that’s potentially far more lethal than flying.

According to the National Safety Council, the fatality rate for passenger vehicles in 2022 was 0.57 deaths per 100 million miles traveled. In contrast, the fatality rate for air travel was just 0.003 deaths per 100 million miles.

Bottom line: flying is significantly safer than driving. And yet, we’ve all seen people experience the heart-thumping anxiety I witnessed that day.

The reason for this anomaly is simple. People have the wrong idea about risk.

Investing is full of similar mismatches.

Today, I’m going to debunk some of the myths about one “risky” investing strategy and give you an opportunity to make more money than you probably think possible in this volatile market.

An Investment to Hedge Risk

Many people believe the myth that trading is akin to gambling; but there isn’t necessarily more risk than buying and selling stocks.

The truth is that trading, when understood and used properly, can offer a great way to manage risk.

Here is how Master Trader Jeff Clark explains it.

The original options were designed to help investors hedge their portfolios against bad moves in the market. Unfortunately, what’s happened over time is what happens to a lot of good ideas on Wall Street… options have morphed into a commission-generating vehicle they sell to folks as a way to get rich quick.

Learning the “right way” to use options might involve a little extra effort on your part if you want to trade in the market successfully. But I can help you master the basics…

I’ve traded options for nearly three decades. During that time, I’ve also been teaching folks just like you how to reduce their risk with options and add a little bit of “pop” to an otherwise conservative portfolio.

If you’re not familiar with Jeff, he has made a career out of navigating (and profiting from) volatile markets. He accurately predicted every major volatility spike this century: the 2007-’08 global financial crisis, the COVID crash and the 2022 bear market.

Each time, he’s helped readers trade that volatility successfully. While others were “gripping the armrests,” Jeff racked up more than 1,000 winning trades during volatile times – and it’s all thanks to his “chaos pattern.”

Jeff has taught everyone – from college students to grandmothers – how to trade the right way to generate income and hedge risk.

This year has served as a great example of how Jeff uses trading strategies in varying market environments.

We all know how volatile the market has been this year. In April, after President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement, the market’s “fear gauge,” the VIX, hit a five-year high.

Most people have been trying to weather the storm and get out unscathed. The idea is to just hold on, don’t sell any of your favorite stocks and hope for the best.

Meanwhile, Jeff has been generating income for his subscribers without taking any undue risk.

Here are six of Jeff’s most recent trades in his service Delta Direct. Half long, half short. You’ll see that he was not in any of these trades for long, but the returns were robust:

SPY long trade on 04/29/2025, closed on 04/30/2025 for a profit of 117.79% SPY long trade on 05/12/2025, closed on 05/23/2025 for a profit of 49.77% SPY long trade on 05/28/2025, closed on 05/30/2025 for a profit of 42.86% MRVL short trade on 04/21/2025, closed on 04/21/2025 for a profit of 78.30% DECK short trade on 04/16/2025, closed on 04/22/2025 for a profit of 77.78% TGT short trade on 04/07/2025, closed on 04/08/2025 for a profit of 74.77%

How Trading Can Make Money, No Matter the Market Direction

Going into May, Jeff was bearish, believing the market still had downside left.

Instead, the market rose that month a little more than 6%.

So, what happened to Jeff’s trades?

Up 129%!

Here’s Jeff to explain why.

That’s because the stock market rallies are different this year than they have been in the past.

There’s lots of intraday volatility, lots of back-and-forth action, and lots of ways to trade profitably, no matter the overall direction.

I recommended four separate put option recommendations on the S&P 500 to my subscribers during the month of May. And, despite the broad stock market notching its best May gain in since 1990, we were profitable on all four trades.

The cumulative return was 129%, and the average time in the trades was just five days.

As well as the market did in May, it’s important to remember that we’re flat for the year overall. May’s upside was only catching up after the huge April downside.

So, in May your portfolio only got a little closer to even for the year … and Jeff’s readers walked away with 129% wins!

All while using Jeff’s strategy that manages risk.

Changing the Narrative

If you’ve ever been anxious about trading, it’s time to change your mindset.

A lot of the marketing around trading makes it seem like a superhighway to crazy wealth. But Jeff helps his readers use trading strategies to get ahead regardless of whether the market moves up, down or sideways.

He’s going to show you how you can achieve similar gains at a free event next Wednesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. ET.

If you’ve ever been curious about how to trade for consistent income during volatile markets like we’re experiencing today, this is your chance to learn from someone who’s done it successfully for four decades.

Jeff is also going to share the details of 10 specific trade setups that can help investors profit through uncertain markets. And he’ll unveil his powerful newstock screenerthat finds “chaos patterns” every day.

Jeff’s newest event is free to attend, so I strongly suggest you make some time to hear what Jeff has to say. You can register here right now.

Too many investors are like the nervous flyer, who engage in riskier behavior every day, but let their anxiety carry them away.

Trading is just another investing tool … and like any tool, there is a right way to use it. Don’t let irrational fears keep you from using one of the best tools in your investing toolkit.

Enjoy your weekend

Luis Hernandez

Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace

