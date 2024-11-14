News & Insights

Dotz Nano Limited Issues Shares and Options

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has successfully raised capital by issuing 1,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares and corresponding options, along with additional unlisted options under their Long Term Incentive Plan. The shares, issued at $0.10 each, are part of the company’s strategy to boost its financial footing while continuing to focus on innovative carbon management technologies. This move is expected to strengthen Dotz Nano’s position in the nanotechnology sector, emphasizing its commitment to driving industrial decarbonization.

