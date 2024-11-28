Dotz Nano Issues Shares Amid Strategic Growth

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has successfully issued 666,244 fully paid ordinary shares as part of a convertible securities agreement with Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund, reflecting their strategic financial maneuvering. The shares align with existing ones on the ASX, signaling a robust market presence. Dotz continues to focus on pioneering CO2 management technologies for a carbon-neutral future.

