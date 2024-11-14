Dotz Nano Director Acquires Significant Options

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has announced a significant change in the interest of its director, Mitchell James Joseph Board, who has acquired 1.5 million options with an exercise price of $0.190. These options, approved by shareholders, will vest in two halves in July 2025 and July 2026, signaling a strategic move for the company and potential shifts in its stock performance.

