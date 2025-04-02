Markets

Dotmatics Agrees To Be Acquired By Siemens For $5.1 Bln

April 02, 2025 — 09:35 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Dotmatics, a provider of scientific software that provides end-to-end solutions to connect science, data, and decision making for life sciences R&D, announced that it has agreed to be acquired by Siemens AG for $5.1 billion.

In a separate press release, Siemens confirmed that its supervisory board approved the Managing Board's decision to acquire Dotmatics for $5.1 billion. Closing of the transaction is anticipated for the first half of fiscal year 2026.

Dotmatics, a global leader in R&D scientific software, empowers innovation by seamlessly connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform, complemented by applications such as GraphPad Prism, SnapGene, and Geneious, drives efficiency and accelerates groundbreaking discoveries. Trusted by over 2 million scientists and 14,000 customers, Dotmatics plays a pivotal role in creating a healthier, cleaner, and safer world. With a global team of more than 800 dedicated professionals, the company serves customers in over 180 countries. Headquartered in Boston, Dotmatics operates 14 offices and maintains cutting-edge R&D teams worldwide.

