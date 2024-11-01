Doseology Sciences Announces Director Resignation

Doseology Sciences, Inc. (TSE:MOOD) has released an update.

Doseology Sciences Inc., a leader in functional mushroom supplements, announced the resignation of Cary Alexander Kazemi from its board of directors. The company continues to focus on providing high-quality, science-backed wellness products, offering a promising investment opportunity in the health market.

