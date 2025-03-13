Dorman Products, Inc. Launches 164 New Automotive Repair Solutions for Light Duty Segment

Dorman Products announces 164 new automotive repair solutions for Light Duty vehicles, enhancing aftermarket options and repair convenience.

Dorman Products, Inc. announced the launch of 164 new automotive repair solutions for its Light Duty segment in March 2025, nearly half of which are aftermarket exclusives. This expansion adds to an extensive catalog of over 133,000 SKUs, creating significant sales opportunities for distributors, retailers, and repair shops, while providing better solutions for vehicle owners. Among the new offerings are innovative Dorman® OE FIX™ components, including an upgraded camshaft bridge cover for select Volkswagen and Audi models, designed to prevent issues caused by pressure pulsations. Other highlights include a new durable oil feed line for turbochargers and exclusive products such as a main battery fuse and a transmission oil cooler for specific Dodge SUV models. This initiative reflects Dorman's commitment to innovation in the automotive aftermarket, aiming to enhance the convenience and reliability of vehicle repairs.

Potential Positives

Dorman Products is expanding its Light Duty segment with the release of 164 new automotive repair solutions, significantly enhancing its product offerings.

Almost half of the new products are aftermarket exclusives, providing unique sales opportunities for automotive parts distributors and repair shops.

The introduction of innovative Dorman® OE FIX™ repair solutions offers improved performance and convenience, addressing specific issues that traditional dealership parts may not resolve.

Dorman is continuing to enhance its product range for turbocharger repair, showcasing its commitment to quality and innovation in the automotive aftermarket.

Potential Negatives

While announcing new products, the press release includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, which could indicate a level of uncertainty that may concern investors and stakeholders about future performance.



The mention of potential failure of original equipment parts, such as the camshaft bridge cover, may raise concerns about the reliability of existing products in the market and hint at issues faced by consumers that Dorman aims to address.



Reliance on aftermarket exclusives may indicate a competitive market, suggesting that Dorman is actively responding to competition rather than establishing itself as a clear market leader.

FAQ

What new products did Dorman release in March 2025?

Dorman released 164 new automotive repair solutions, including aftermarket exclusives and innovative OE FIX™ products.

What is the significance of the new Dorman OE FIX™ products?

The OE FIX™ products offer improved performance and repair convenience over standard dealership parts, enhancing vehicle reliability.

How do Dorman's new turbocharger components differ from originals?

New turbocharger components include a braided stainless steel oil feed line, offering greater durability compared to the original nylon sheathing.

Are Dorman products available for various vehicle makes?

Yes, Dorman's extensive catalog covers various makes, including popular models from Ford, Dodge, Jeep, Cadillac, and Chevrolet.

Where can customers find Dorman products?

Customers can locate Dorman products using the Where to Buy search tool on the Dorman website.

COLMAR, Pa., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing the release of 164 new automotive repair solutions this month for its Light Duty segment. Almost half of the new components and assemblies are aftermarket exclusives.





The new products join a growing Light Duty catalog of over 133,000 SKUs, offering millions of new sales opportunities for automotive parts distributors, retailers and repair shops, as well as more accessible solutions for vehicle owners.





This month’s releases include a dozen new Dorman® OE FIX™ repair innovations that provide customers with improved performance and repair convenience that they may not be able to obtain with parts acquired from a dealership.





One of those OE FIX innovations is an upgraded camshaft bridge cover designed for select Volkswagen and Audi vehicles equipped with 2.0L engines. The original equipment cover may fail from pressure pulsations that can cause internal component damage. The Dorman replacement features several design improvements that help mitigate the pulsations and prevent filter clogging that can starve the engine for oil and harm vehicle performance.





“At Dorman, innovation drives everything we do,” said Eric Luftig, Senior Vice President. “We're proud to bring groundbreaking solutions to the automotive aftermarket, helping consumers find the right parts when they need them most. Our commitment to empowering vehicle owners and repair professionals with quality, accessibility and reliability continues to fuel our passion for progress.”





Dorman continues to expand an already extensive depth and diversity of components for turbocharger repair and replacement, adding a new OE FIX oil feed line constructed of braided stainless steel over the line’s flexible sections. The line is engineered to offer a more durable replacement compared to the original equipment’s braided nylon sheathing used in certain Ford Escape and Ford Fusion models.





Additional highlights for March include:







An OE FIX radiator outlet hose for select Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. The line features a rugged aluminum Y-connector in place of the factory’s plastic connector.



An OE FIX radiator outlet hose for select Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. The line features a rugged aluminum Y-connector in place of the factory’s plastic connector.



A first-to-the-aftermarket main battery fuse with coverage designed for a significant number of Cadillac and Chevrolet vehicles, and engineered to match the performance of the original equipment fuse.



A first-to-the-aftermarket main battery fuse with coverage designed for a significant number of Cadillac and Chevrolet vehicles, and engineered to match the performance of the original equipment fuse.



A new, aftermarket-exclusive transmission oil cooler designed to match the performance of the factory cooler on select Dodge Durango SUVs. The cooler joins a comprehensive lineup of quality fluid coolers from Dorman.











Find Dorman products near you using the



Where to Buy



search tool or take the Dorman



Virtual Tour



to learn more about the company, including history, culture and more.











Contacts









Marketing:



Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing, sgisondi@dormanproducts.com







Investor Relations:



Alex Whitelam, Vice President, Investor Relations & Risk Management, awhitelam@dormanproducts.com





Visit our website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website periodically to view new and updated information.







About Dorman







Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.





Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “probably,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “views,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



