Dorian LPG Ltd Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $79.240 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $76.021 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Dorian LPG Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $77.584 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $141.391 million from $133.635 million last year.

Dorian LPG Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $79.240 Mln. vs. $76.021 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.96 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $141.391 Mln vs. $133.635 Mln last year.

