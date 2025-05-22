Dorian LPG Ltd Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $8.09 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $79.24 million, or $1.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dorian LPG Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $10.74 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 46.3% to $75.89 million from $141.39 million last year.

Dorian LPG Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.09 Mln. vs. $79.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue: $75.89 Mln vs. $141.39 Mln last year.

