Dorian LPG Ltd Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $99.97 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $51.26 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Dorian LPG Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $106 million or $2.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.8% to $163.06 million from $103.32 million last year.

Dorian LPG Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $99.97 Mln. vs. $51.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.47 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.8 -Revenue (Q3): $163.06 Mln vs. $103.32 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.