Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Dorian LPG (LPG) reached $34.65, with a -0.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had gained 0.99% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.52, indicating a 71.89% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $83.49 million, down 42.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $420.75 million. These totals would mark changes of -45.66% and -24.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.4% lower within the past month. Dorian LPG is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Dorian LPG is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.4. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.55 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.