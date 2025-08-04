Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dorian LPG (LPG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dorian LPG is one of 122 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 83.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LPG has returned about 11.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -8.6%. This means that Dorian LPG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SkyWest (SKYW). The stock is up 9% year-to-date.

For SkyWest, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.7% so far this year, meaning that LPG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SkyWest, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #89. The industry has moved +0.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dorian LPG and SkyWest as they could maintain their solid performance.

