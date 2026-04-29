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Doosan Enerbility Q1 Consolidated EBIT Rises

April 29, 2026 — 03:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Doosan Enerbility Co. (034020.KS), on consolidated basis, reported first quarter net income of 60 billion Korean Won compared to a loss of 21 billion won, prior year. EBIT was 234 billion won, up 63.9%. EBIT increased on sales growth and improved profitability at Enerbility & Fuel Cell.

First quarter sales were 4.26 trillion Korean Won, an increase of 13.7% from last year. Sales increased, driven by Enerbility, Bobcat, and Fuel Cell.

Shares of Doosan Enerbility are trading at 1,29,200 Korean Won, up 1.10%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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