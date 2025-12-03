Markets

Doosan Enerbility And KEPCO KPS To Jointly Develop Global Power Projects

December 03, 2025 — 09:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd. (034020.KS) announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with KEPCO KPS on collaborating to strengthen their global competitiveness for pursuing development & expansion of global power projects.

The MOU is part of the joint efforts to effectively target the global new build and aging power plant modernization projects by combining the forces of Doosan Enerbility, which holds expertise in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work and power plant components manufacturing, with that of KEPCO KPS, a company recognized for its power plant maintenance capabilities.

With the signing of this MOU, the two companies will pursue joint development of global power projects and technological partnerships across entire plant lifecycle, development of performance improvement & environmental control system installation projects for aging power plants, and sharing of information regarding global power projects and technological trends.

Doosan Enerbility and KEPCO KPS plan to jointly pursue the development of various types of global power projects in the regions of Central Asia, Africa and Southeast Asia, such as power plant performance improvement and plant rehabilitation projects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.