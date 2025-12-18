Markets

Doosan Bobcat To Bring Artificial Intelligence Out Of Cloud Onto Jobsite

December 18, 2025 — 08:53 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Equipment manufacturer Doosan Bobcat, Inc. (241560.KS), a Doosan Group company, announced it will unveil a series of groundbreaking technologies at CES 2026 that bring artificial intelligence out of the cloud and onto the jobsite, delivering smarter, more intuitive equipment designed to simplify the operator experience.

As the construction industry faces major shifts, Bobcat is solving against three critical challenges to support the future of work to bring transitions in the construction industry workforce, to resolve inconvenient equipment downtime and reduce increasing jobsite complexity.

At CES, Bobcat will preview innovations built specifically to address these priorities with accessible, human-first design.

