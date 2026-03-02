DoorDash Winding Down Deliveroo and Wolt Operations in Four Countries

DoorDash DASH is exiting four countries, including Qatar, Singapore, Japan and Uzbekistan, across its Deliveroo and Wolt brands.



DASH reviewed its business in these countries and decided to focus on places where it has a stronger chance to grow and become a market leader.

DASH’s Expanding Portfolio Aids Prospect

The latest move bodes well with DASH’s commitment to support its teams and partners through an orderly transition, allowing the company to focus on the areas where it can offer the best products and build long-term success.



In October, DASH closed the acquisition of Deliveroo, which recorded faster-than-expected growth, gained share in key European markets and expanded operations to more than 40 geographies, with its international performance exceeding that of the United States.



In June, DASH closed the acquisition of SevenRooms, which adds a marketing, CRM and data analytical platform for restaurants and expands its Commerce Platform (B2B SaaS Business). The acquisition provides reservation management, guest data intelligence and in-store dining insights.



The partnerships are expected to bolster DoorDash’s total orders, which increased 32% year over year to $903 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Marketplace Gross Order Value (GOV) rose 39% year over year to $29.7 billion.



DoorDash’s strong portfolio and expanding partner base continue to contribute to its growth prospects, thereby driving top-line growth.



For first-quarter 2026, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $31-$31.8 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.13 billion, indicating 36.18% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 42 cents per share, indicating 4.55% year-over-year negative growth.

DASH’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, DoorDash has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



The company’s shares have decreased 29.1% in the last six months compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 7.5%.



Some top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Advanced Energy Industries AEIS and MongoDB MDB, each of which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Digital Turbine APPS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Advanced Energy Industries, MongoDB and Digital Turbine are currently pegged at 19.3%, 24.2% and 41.5%, respectively. Shares of Advanced Energy Industries and MongoDB have appreciated 131% and 4.9%, respectively, whereas the shares of Digital Turbine have declined 3.4% over the past six months.

