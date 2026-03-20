DoorDash vs. Shopify: Which E-Commerce Stock Has an Edge Now?

DoorDash DASH and Shopify SHOP are major players in the e-commerce space. While DASH dominates food delivery with its restaurant partnerships and expanding grocery delivery services, Shopify is growing its presence in the e-commerce domain by offering user-friendly tools and an extensive app marketplace.



Per the Fortune Business Insight report, the e-commerce market size is estimated to be $11.55 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow from $13.92 billion in 2026 to $61.83 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 20.49% during the forecast period between 2026 and 2034. Both DoorDash and Shopify are expected to benefit from this rapid growth pace.



DoorDash or Shopify — Which of these e-commerce stocks has the greater upside potential? Let’s find out.

The Case for DASH Stock

DoorDash is benefiting from the growing consumer demand for e-commerce and local delivery services, which has led to a significant uptick in its e-commerce growth.



The company is consistently investing in expanding its partner base to provide express grocery delivery for consumers, a new offering that cements its position further among other on-demand delivery platforms. This has boosted DoorDash’s total orders and marketplace GOV. In the fourth quarter of 2025, total orders increased 32% year over year to 903 million. Marketplace GOV increased 39% year over year to $29.7 billion, reflecting strong demand across platforms.



DoorDash’s partnerships with major retailers and restaurants have further bolstered its marketplace GOV. The company’s expanding partner base, which includes OpenAI, Old Navy, Family Dollar, Waymo, Kroger, McDonald’s, and Ace Hardware, has acted as a catalyst for growth, significantly broadening DoorDash’s reach and enhancing its service offerings.



DoorDash is poised for further upside as it continues to expand its marketplace and enhance its services. For the first quarter of 2026, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV to be in the range of $31.0-$31.8 billion.

The Case for SHOP Stock

Shopify is benefiting from robust growth in its merchant base. Merchant solutions revenues in the fourth quarter were $2.89 billion and accounted for 78.8% of Shopify’s total revenues. New merchant-friendly tools like Shop Campaigns, Shop Pay, Shop App, Shopify Product Network, Sidekick AI assistant and SimGym are helping SHOP win merchants regularly.



The company is leveraging its vast commerce data set to lead in the AI-driven commerce era. The company has developed the Universal Commerce Protocol in collaboration with Google, setting the standard for AI-powered shopping experiences. Shopify’s AI tools, such as Sidekick and SimGym, help merchants operate smarter by automating tasks, improving efficiency and enhancing customer experiences.



Shopify is leading the way in Agentic Commerce. It allows merchants to sell through AI platforms like Google AI Mode, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. This new area for commerce is expected to boost growth by linking merchants with new buyers. In the fourth quarter of 2025, international revenues increased 36% year over year. The company has also launched products such as Shopify Payments, Shopify Capital and AI translations in several countries.



SHOP is increasingly attracting large enterprise clients, including global brands like General Motors, L’Oreal and Amer Sports, as they seek unified commerce solutions and scalable infrastructure.

Price Performance and Valuation of DASH and SHOP

In the trailing 12-month period, DASH shares have lost 16.4%, underperforming SHOP’s shares, which have risen 17.4%. Shopify is benefiting from strong growth in its merchant base and growing enterprise customer base.



Despite DASH’s expanding portfolio and partner base, extensive competition in its largest segment and local food delivery logistics posed a risk. The market is highly fragmented, and the company is constantly struggling for market share with other local food delivery logistics platforms.

DASH and SHOP Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DASH and SHOP shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of D and F, respectively.



In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales, DASH shares are trading at 3.71X, lower than SHOP’s 10.48X.

DASH and SHOP Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for DASH & SHOP?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DASH’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.56 per share, which has declined 17.94% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 20.19% increase year over year.

DoorDash, Inc. Price and Consensus

DoorDash, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DoorDash, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHOP’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.78 per share, which has increased 2.29% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 52.14% increase year over year.

Shopify Inc. Price and Consensus

Shopify Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote

Conclusion

While both DoorDash and Shopify stand to benefit from the booming e-commerce market, Shopify appears to have the stronger upside due to its diversified merchant ecosystem and growing enterprise adoption.



DoorDash’s strong order growth, expanding partnerships and portfolio have been noteworthy. However, intense competition, along with a fragmented market, could pressure margins.



DoorDash and Shopify carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.