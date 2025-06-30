DoorDash Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DASH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for DoorDash. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $541,282, and 16 are calls, amounting to $1,167,710.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $280.0 for DoorDash during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of DoorDash stands at 3303.47, with a total volume reaching 123,071.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in DoorDash, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $13.7 $13.6 $13.6 $250.00 $342.1K 644 281 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $81.5 $81.05 $81.5 $175.00 $244.5K 118 30 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $30.3 $27.85 $28.11 $230.00 $160.2K 34 62 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $51.05 $50.55 $51.05 $280.00 $117.4K 0 48 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $51.0 $50.4 $51.0 $280.00 $91.8K 0 66

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with DoorDash, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of DoorDash

With a trading volume of 4,884,434, the price of DASH is up by 1.44%, reaching $245.81.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 31 days from now.

Expert Opinions on DoorDash

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $239.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on DoorDash with a target price of $245. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $198. * In a positive move, an analyst from Raymond James has upgraded their rating to Strong Buy and adjusted the price target to $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on DoorDash with a target price of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on DoorDash with a target price of $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DoorDash options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for DASH

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Raymond James Upgrades Outperform Strong Buy

