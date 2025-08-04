DoorDash Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

DoorDash DASH is set to release its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. DASH reported a loss of 38 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $3.16 billion, suggesting a 20.29% increase year over year.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing it twice, with a negative average surprise of 48%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement:

Factors to Note

DoorDash’s second-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from strong total orders and Marketplace GOV, enhanced logistics efficiency, and an increasing contribution from advertising. For the second quarter of 2025, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV to be in the range of $23.3-$23.7 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter Marketplace GOV is pegged at $23.61 billion, suggesting 19.80% year-over-year growth.



DoorDash’s expanding partner base which includes Ibotta, Walmart’s Canadian division Walmart Canada, Wegmans Food Markets, Lyft, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, Max, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s U.S. consumer and commercial banking division, Chase, is expected to have boosted total orders growth and broadened DoorDash’s reach and enhance its service offerings in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter total orders is pegged at $751 million, suggesting 18.26% year-over-year growth.



DoorDash’s growing efforts to expand its grocery offerings, improve user experience, and increase DashPass adoption and the retention of customers are expected to have boosted growth in the grocery category in the to-be-reported quarter. The subscription service, DashPass, has reached an all-time high in subscribers. This growth is expected to have enhanced customer loyalty and increased order frequency in the second quarter.



Increasing monthly active users with strong contributions from domestic and international markets is expected to have aided DASH’s top-line growth.



However, DoorDash is facing extensive competition in its largest business category, the local food delivery logistics, which is expected to have hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.



DoorDash has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Arista Networks ANET currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ANET shares have returned 6.3% in the year-to-date period. It is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.



Bumble BMBL currently has an Earnings ESP of +37.01% and carries a Zacks Rank #1.



BMBL shares have lost 6.8% in the year-to-date period. It is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.



Yum Brands YUM currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



YUM shares have gained 8.3% in the year-to-date period. It is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.

