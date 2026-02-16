DoorDash to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

DoorDash DASH is set to release its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, which has declined by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 75.76%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $3.97 billion, suggesting a 38.17% year-over-year increase.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing twice, with an average surprise of 10.68%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement:

Factors to Note

DoorDash’s fourth-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from strong total orders, higher Marketplace GOV, enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing advertising contribution. For the fourth quarter of 2025, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV to be in the range of $28.9-$29.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter Marketplace GOV is pegged at $29.22 billion, suggesting 16.8% year-over-year growth.



DoorDash’s expanding partner base, which includes companies such as OpenAI, Family Dollar, Waymo, Dollar General, The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, McDonald’s, Kroger and Ibotta, is expected to have boosted total orders growth, broadened DoorDash’s reach and enhanced its service offerings in the to-be-reported quarter. The acquisition of Deliveroo is expected to have strengthened DASH’s global leadership in local commerce and contributed approximately $200 million in EBITDA. In the third quarter of 2025, total orders rose 21% year over year to 776 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter total orders is pegged at $888 million, suggesting 14.4% year-over-year growth.



The company’s strong growth in grocery, alcohol, pets, convenience, electronics, health and beauty, and home improvement categories is expected to have boosted revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The subscription service, DashPass, delivered a record subscriber quarter in both the United States and international markets. This growth is expected to have enhanced customer loyalty and increased order frequency in the fourth quarter.



Growing monthly active users across domestic and international markets are expected to have aided DASH’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, DoorDash is facing intense competition in its largest business category, local food delivery logistics, which is expected to have hurt its top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The company is also encountering pressure from local incumbents across markets.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the case here.



DoorDash has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

