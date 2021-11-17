DoorDash Launches Operations In Stuttgart, Germany

(RTTNews) - Delivery service company DoorDash Inc. (DASH) announced Wednesday that it has launched operations in Stuttgart, Germany.

The largest US on-demand local delivery platform is expanding to Europe for the first time after Australia, Canada and Japan.

Using the DoorDash app, consumers in Stuttgart can now order from a variety of local restaurants as well as national favorites. These include Masseria, Carls Brauhaus, Enchilada, Mela Kaffee, Frittenwerk, Wirtshaus Drive and key enterprise players popular across Germany, such as KFC, Burger King, Back Werk & L'Osteria.

For the Stuttgart merchants, DoorDash offers access to its Storefront product, a personalized online ordering system that allows a restaurant's customers to place takeout and delivery orders directly with the business. The company noted that merchants hoping to expand their customer base could add Storefront to their websites to implement online ordering seamlessly.

Both Storefront and the DoorDash marketplace app power delivery and takeaway. Customers can either place an order and couriers deliver to the specified location or they can order products in advance and pick them up when ready.

