Markets
DASH

DoorDash Launches Grocery Shopping App Within ChatGPT

December 17, 2025 — 10:02 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DoorDash (DASH) announced the launch of a new grocery shopping app integrated directly into ChatGPT. This innovation allows customers to shop for groceries, build their cart, and check out seamlessly on DoorDash — turning recipe ideas into reality with ingredients delivered straight to their door in as little as an hour.

The partnership with OpenAI marks a significant step in meeting customers where they seek inspiration. With more people using ChatGPT to discover recipes, plan meals, and explore new cooking ideas, the integration provides a convenient way to move from meal planning to grocery ordering instantly.

DoorDash's extensive grocery selection and on-demand logistics network are now accessible through ChatGPT. Customers can shop from nationwide retailers such as Kroger and Safeway, as well as regional favorites like Bi-Rite, Schnucks, Fairway Markets, and Wegmans.

By eliminating the need to search for recipes, write grocery lists, and make store trips, the new DoorDash app in ChatGPT makes grocery shopping faster, easier, and more convenient. Whether cooking for a busy family or preparing for a holiday gathering, customers can now enjoy a streamlined experience that brings the DoorDash service they already know and love into ChatGPT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DASH
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.