DoorDash Launches Grocery Shopping App Within ChatGPT

(RTTNews) - DoorDash (DASH) announced the launch of a new grocery shopping app integrated directly into ChatGPT. This innovation allows customers to shop for groceries, build their cart, and check out seamlessly on DoorDash — turning recipe ideas into reality with ingredients delivered straight to their door in as little as an hour.

The partnership with OpenAI marks a significant step in meeting customers where they seek inspiration. With more people using ChatGPT to discover recipes, plan meals, and explore new cooking ideas, the integration provides a convenient way to move from meal planning to grocery ordering instantly.

DoorDash's extensive grocery selection and on-demand logistics network are now accessible through ChatGPT. Customers can shop from nationwide retailers such as Kroger and Safeway, as well as regional favorites like Bi-Rite, Schnucks, Fairway Markets, and Wegmans.

By eliminating the need to search for recipes, write grocery lists, and make store trips, the new DoorDash app in ChatGPT makes grocery shopping faster, easier, and more convenient. Whether cooking for a busy family or preparing for a holiday gathering, customers can now enjoy a streamlined experience that brings the DoorDash service they already know and love into ChatGPT.

