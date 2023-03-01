DoorDash Launches First Rewards Credit Card

DoorDash and Chase have announced the launch of the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard® which is DoorDash’s first co-branded credit card. The card will earn .

New cardmembers can earn . Here are the other key details to know.

Bonus Cash on DoorDash Orders and All Things Food

The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard offers the following earning rates:

4% cash back on DoorDash and Caviar orders

3% cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant, online or in-store

2% cash back on grocery stores, online or in-store

1% cash back on all other purchases

These bonus categories are competitive for a card with no annual fee, but they’re not dazzling. The U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card also has a $0 annual fee and earns . Notably, you’ll earn bonus points on takeout with the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card regardless of which delivery app you use. The welcome bonus is also more generous at .

The $0-annual-fee Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card offers more bonus categories than the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard. It earns . Takeout orders qualify for the bonus earnings rate on dining. This card’s available welcome bonus beats the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard’s offer as well. New cardmembers can earn .

It should be noted that all DoorDash orders qualify for the bonus earnings rate, including deliveries from grocery stores, convenience stores and other merchants. In fact, cardholders can receive 10% off their first order of $35 or more on convenience, grocery, alcohol or DashMart purchases on DoorDash every month through August 31, 2023.

Complimentary DashPass for at Least One Year

New DoorDash Rewards Mastercard cardmembers receive free DashPass membership for a year. This benefit can be renewed each anniversary year that you spend at least $10,000 on the card.

The full year of free membership is a rare find for a fee-free card. You can get a minimum of one free year of DashPass with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve®, but both of those cards charge annual fees.

Ideally, DoorDash would make this an automatic benefit of the card without including an annual spending requirement. But at least there’s an option to earn ongoing free membership with the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard unlike the Instacart Mastercard® which offers no path to free Instacart+ membership benefit after the first year.

Mastercard World Elite Benefits

The DoorDash Rewards credit card is a World Elite Mastercard which means that it receives Mastercard’s highest level of features and protections. Benefits of the card include:

Monthly $5 credit off your first DoorDash order each month as an eligible DashPass member

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Trip cancellation/interruption

Extended warranty

Purchase protection

Mastercard Zero Liability Protection

Note that the $5 credit for DoorDash is available with all World Elite Mastercards, not just the DoorDash Rewards credit card. Also, this benefit is only promised through September 30, 2023.

In addition to the perks listed above, World Elite Mastercard cardmembers get access to Mastercard Priceless® Experiences. They can also take advantage of exclusive offers from brands such as Lyft, ShopRunner and Fandango.

Straightforward Redemption Options

There are three ways that DoorDash Rewards Mastercard can redeem their cash back:

Pay for part or all of a DoorDash or Caviar order

Receive a statement credit or direct deposit

Purchase gift cards from select brands and retailers

DoorDash says that there are no minimum redemption requirements and that it will be easy to apply cash back towards orders from within the DoorDash app.

These redemption methods are simple, but you’ll want to choose a different credit card if you’d like the option to redeem rewards for travel or transfer them to partners.

Bottom Line

The DoorDash Rewards is clearly targeted at DoorDash loyalists. Those that exclusively use the DoorDash app for delivery and takeout and who make several orders per month could find value in the card. But if you’re not a die-hard DoorDash fan, a different top credit card for food delivery will likely be a better fit.

