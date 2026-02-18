DoorDash Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - DoorDash Inc (DASH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $213 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $141 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.6% to $3.95 billion from $2.87 billion last year.

DoorDash Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $213 Mln. vs. $141 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $3.95 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.

