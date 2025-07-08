DoorDash Hikes Seattle Delivery Fees Amid Mounting Regulatory Costs

(RTTNews) - DoorDash Inc (DASH), Tuesday announced that it is raising service fees in Seattle this month to offset steep regulatory expenses that pushed the company into a 2024 loss in the city.

Local restaurants saw monthly DoorDash revenue dip 2 percent, while peers in similar cities grew 10 percent. Drivers or "Dashers" receive half as many daily offers and face triple the wait times, leading to a 20 percent drop in earnings.

DoorDash urges Seattle leaders to ease these regulations to relieve pressure on consumers, merchants, and drivers.

DASH is currently trading at $241.94, down $4.95 or 2.00 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.