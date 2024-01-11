News & Insights

DoorDash Collaborates With New Retail Partners For On-Demand Delivery

January 11, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, the e-commerce platform, DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), introduced new retail partners to its marketplace to provide on-demand delivery to customers regarding their health and wellness needs. The new partners will be also available on DashPass.

The new retail partners collaborating with DoorDash are RV retailer Camping World, golf specialty stores Golf Galaxy, global sports fashion retailers JD Sports and Finish Line, and wellness solutions provider The Vitamin Shoppe.

The company said that it will offer customers 20% discount upto $15 on all eligible orders of $30 or more with promocode NEWYOU20 at all retail locations till January 31.

Currently, DoorDash's stock is dropping 2.14 percent, to $103.39 on the Nasdaq.

