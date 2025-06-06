Don’t Worry About Volatility – Profit From It

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Jeff Clark on How to Profit From Market Volatility

There’s a key signal tracked by the Federal Reserve – one that has correctly foreshadowed every U.S. recession since 1969.

It triggered a few years ago.

Now, according to Fed data, that signal has just reversed. But history shows this shift back to “normal” isn’t a sign of safety – it’s often when the real trouble begins.

But for trading veterans like Jeff Clark, this isn’t a cue to panic or hunker down in defense. It’s a signal to prepare for a prime window of profit, driven by heightened volatility.

You see, Jeff’s trading approach thrives in any market – up, down, or sideways. And he has the track record to prove it…

He called the 2008 crash, the COVID plunge, and the 2022 bear market. During each period, he helped readers trade that volatility successfully – whether markets were roaring higher, crashing, or sleeping. He racked up more than 1,000 winning trades during these bouts of volatility.

Today, in my video interview with Jeff below, we dive into the details about the volatility Jeff expects for the market. You’ll hear his predictions, how he’s planning to trade it, and why he’s exciting about a “generational buying opportunity” that’s fast approaching.

Most importantly, Jeff tells you exactly how he racks up double- and even triple-digit gains – sometimes in just one or two days.

For example, during the recent market rollercoaster, he gave his subscribers the chance to make…

78% in three days on Marvell Technologies ( MRVL )

) 132% in nine days on the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF ( GDX )

) 74% in one day on Target ( TGT )

) And 117% in one day on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Finally, Jeff previews his free Countdown to Chaos event next Wednesday June 11 at 10 a.m. ET. In that presentation, he’ll go into additional detail about how to turn market volatility into a wellspring of trading profits.

To watch our interview, click on the play button below.

To reserve your seat for next Wednesday’s Countdown to Chaos event, just click here.

Here’s more from Jeff:

If your goal is not only to survive upcoming market volatility but profit from it, you need an approach to building wealth that isn’t purely about buying and holding stocks for the long term.

That’s why, next Wednesday, June 11, at 10 am ET, I’m hosting a special briefing about how you can profit using my “chaos pattern” strategy.

It’s these violent swings that allow us traders to potentially make HUGE profits in just a handful of days.

Here’s the sign-up link again.

We’ll bring you more details over the coming days.

Have a good evening,

Jeff Remsburg

