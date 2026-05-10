Don't Stop Having Fun: How to Budget for Hobbies in Retirement

Key Points

There are numerous physical and cognitive benefits to maintaining hobbies in retirement.

Putting a little aside at a time can help you pay for your favorite hobbies.

It’s never too early to begin saving for retirement hobbies.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retirement isn't about waiting for the end of life to arrive. It's about entering a new chapter and enjoying yourself in ways you may never have had time for when you were younger. Grab the opportunity to have fun. While you're at it, you're likely to enjoy these unexpected benefits.

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Structure and purpose: After you retire, the sudden absence of structure can be unsettling. Hobbies help fill the void and allow you to focus on what makes you happy.

After you retire, the sudden absence of structure can be unsettling. Hobbies help fill the void and allow you to focus on what makes you happy. Cognitive health: Research shows that staying mentally active is vital for brain health as you age. Learning new skills as you practice your hobbies creates new neural pathways, enhances memory, and keeps your problem-solving skills sharp.

Research shows that staying mentally active is vital for brain health as you age. Learning new skills as you practice your hobbies creates new neural pathways, enhances memory, and keeps your problem-solving skills sharp. Physical health: If your favorite hobbies incorporate physical activity, you gain the benefits of improved cardiovascular health, flexibility, balance, and strength. The healthier you are, the less you're likely to spend on healthcare in retirement.

If your favorite hobbies incorporate physical activity, you gain the benefits of improved cardiovascular health, flexibility, balance, and strength. The healthier you are, the less you're likely to spend on healthcare in retirement. Combating isolation: One of the toughest things to deal with after leaving the workforce may be a sense of isolation. Hobbies create natural opportunities for connection, whether that's through a book club, craft circle, sports team, or special interest group.

Paying for your hobbies

Of course, most hobbies aren't free. Here's how to ensure you can still have fun, even after regular paychecks end.

If possible, start early: Let's say you're 10 years away from retirement. Now is a great time to sock money away in a money market or savings account for hobbies you're sure to want to engage in when you're retired.

Let's say you're 10 years away from retirement. Now is a great time to sock money away in a money market or savings account for hobbies you're sure to want to engage in when you're retired. If you're already retired, take a quick inventory of current income and expenses: Figure out whether you have spending money left over after bills are paid each month. If there's not quite enough for you to pursue your favorite hobbies, take a closer look at your monthly budget to see if there are any unnecessary expenses you could trim to free up extra money.

Figure out whether you have spending money left over after bills are paid each month. If there's not quite enough for you to pursue your favorite hobbies, take a closer look at your monthly budget to see if there are any unnecessary expenses you could trim to free up extra money. Make the most of senior discounts: Seek out all senior discounts. For example, you're likely to find cheaper membership fees to a gym, discounted admission tickets to movies and museums, and special discount days at your favorite stores. Take full advantage of any age-related discounts you find and put the savings away in a fund dedicated to your hobbies.

Seek out all senior discounts. For example, you're likely to find cheaper membership fees to a gym, discounted admission tickets to movies and museums, and special discount days at your favorite stores. Take full advantage of any age-related discounts you find and put the savings away in a fund dedicated to your hobbies. Control costs wherever possible: For example, if you're in a book club, there's no rule saying you must purchase the book your club is reading. Borrow it from the library instead. If art is your thing, buy supplies you can afford rather than draining your budget on top-of-the-line supplies. If you're into biking, do everything you can to maintain your bike, so you won't end up with expensive repairs.

For example, if you're in a book club, there's no rule saying you must purchase the book your club is reading. Borrow it from the library instead. If art is your thing, buy supplies you can afford rather than draining your budget on top-of-the-line supplies. If you're into biking, do everything you can to maintain your bike, so you won't end up with expensive repairs. Generate income: Think about how your hobby can bring in enough money to help you keep it going strong. That may be selling the crafts you make, teaching classes related to your hobby, or even renting out the equipment you use.

Whether you're planning for retirement or smack-dab in the middle, hobbies can provide fun, companionship, and improved mental and physical health. That's a tough combo to beat.

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