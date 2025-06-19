Don't Sleep on Crocs: The Market's Comfiest Clog Is a Value Play

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) might carry the stigma of foam clogs and pop-culture punchlines, but the company's financials are nothing to laugh at.

In Q1 2025, Crocs reported revenue of about $937 million, essentially flat year over year. On paper, that may not sound like much. But dig deeper, and you'll find a company expanding margins, growing profits, and navigating supply chain uncertainty with precision.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The shoe stock is still down about 24% year over year, but with earnings growth and strategic resilience in hand, could Crocs be growing into a bigger size?

Let's see how it measures up.

Solid brand, uneven stride

Crocs doesn't sell just one brand, but two: the original Crocs and the newer HEYDUDE. We can think of the company as running a race with two different shoes. One is a proven performer; the other is still getting broken in.

The stronger fit is the original Crocs brand, which has demonstrated consistent revenue growth over recent quarters. In Q1 2025, revenues increased by 2.4% year over year to $762 million, with international markets like China and Western Europe driving double-digit gains that offset softer U.S. wholesale demand. Lower product costs and a smarter customer mix for the brand helped lift adjusted gross margins for the enterprise to 57.8%, up 180 basis points from a year ago. In other words, the Crocs isn't just growing: It's getting more efficient with every sale.

Operationally, then, the Crocs brand is moving with purpose. But the other shoe -- HEYDUDE -- is a bit more problematic.

Acquired for $2.5 billion in 2022, HEYDUDE was meant to extend Crocs' dominance into casual footwear. Instead, it's become a source of uncertainty. Revenue fell 9.8% in Q1 to $176 million, with sales at department stores and third-party retailers falling 17.9%. At the same time, HEYDUDE saw some growth selling directly from its own website and stores (about 8.3%). That traction, however, hasn't been enough to steady the brand, nor convince investors that it's ready to carry its share of the weight.

A trade war looming

One of the biggest storylines from Q1 wasn't a number. It was the lack of one.

Crocs pulled its full-year 2025 guidance, pointing to macro uncertainty and rising trade tensions. New U.S. tariffs on goods from China could drive up production costs, and with much of Crocs' manufacturing still based in Asia, the company is playing it safe.

It's not ideal, but Crocs isn't the only one bracing for impact. Sketchers withdrew full-year guidance in April, Adidas refrained from raising its 2025 financial forecast despite strong first-quarter results, and Deckers warned that tariffs could cost up to $150 million in fiscal 2026. Retailers across the board are hedging toward visibility, which could make shoe stocks like Crocs more volatile for the next few quarters.

The upside? Crocs has pricing power. Its products are distinct, popular, and affordable enough that customers won't likely balk at a modest price hike. That said, pricing power only matters if Crocs protects its margins, which is something investors should watch closely.

Can the brand keep winning?

Crocs has built momentum on culture as much as comfort. And, right now, the culture is still buying. TikTok trends, celebrity nods, and a shift toward more versatile casual wear have all worked in Crocs' favor.



But fashion is fickle, and Crocs is playing a careful game. It ended Q1 with $166 million in cash and cut its debt by nearly $250 million. Capital spending, though, came in at just $15 million, a modest figure compared to peers.

Crocs is still digesting the HEYDUDE acquisition, which limits how aggressively it can reinvest elsewhere. The brand is still trending, and the balance sheet looks stable. But in this industry, staying fashionable might demand a bit more risk than what Crocs is currently taking.

You don't have to like the look to like the upside

True, not everyone's a fan of Crocs' aesthetic. But investors don't have to wear them to appreciate the numbers: rising earnings, solid margins, and a surprisingly low multiple.

At the time of writing (May 26, 2025), Crocs trades at around 6.8 times trailing earnings, meaning investors are paying just under $7 for every $1 of earnings. That's pretty cheap by almost any standard, especially when compared against Sketchers (14.9), Deckers (20), and Adidas (38).

To be sure, those companies are bigger, with broader product lines and a global scale to match. But that's exactly what makes Crocs' lower multiple so compelling. For a company that is still growing earnings, expanding margins, and riding a consumer wave, this kind of valuation suggests that investors may be overlooking its potential.

The stock comes with scuff marks you shouldn't ignore: Tariffs could eat into profits, and HEYDUDE still needs to catch up. But if Crocs' fundamentals continue to hold up, today's low valuation may not last. For long-term investors who believe Crocs can stay relevant, now might be a smart time to buy in.

Should you invest $1,000 in Crocs right now?

Before you buy stock in Crocs, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Crocs wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $891,722!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 995% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Deckers Outdoor. The Motley Fool recommends Crocs and Skechers U.s.a. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.