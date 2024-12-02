Don’t Pay Your Bills on These Days of the Week

Any day that you have to pay a bill is, well, not a great day. However, making sure you pay your bills on time is important, which can even come down to which day of the week is best to ensure your payment goes through.

It might not be a joy to spend money, but bills have to be paid. Luckily, you can do it the smart way by checking your calendar and aligning your timeline so you are never late or behind.

Here’s a breakdown of which days of the week to pay your bills and which ones to avoid:

Don’t Pay on Weekends

You might be familiar with the term “business hours” or “business days,” which tends to mean 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and usually does not include weekends.

That means that if you send in a payment on a Saturday or Sunday, processing does not happen until Monday, the next business day.

When this happens, you could get hit with a late fee. Banks tend to be open limited hours on Saturday, if at all, and closed Sunday, putting you at risk for owing more money on your bill payment than you originally planned.

Try Not To Pay on Tuesday or Thursdays

Keep a rule of thumb: any day of the week that starts with a “T” should not be a day you pay your bill, or, at the very least, try to avoid.

“Midweek days like Tuesday or Thursday are more challenging for people to stick to because they aren’t tied to regular routines like payday,” explained Iryna Melnyk, a finance expert and marketing consultant at Jose Angelo Studios. “Some people also forget to pay bills on these days because they are busy with work or school.”

Fridays are also a bit tricky because while they technically are a business day, Melnyk pointed out that if you try to pay at the end of the day, the bank might not process it until Monday, which could put you in danger of a late fee.

Best Days To Pay Are Mondays and Wednesdays

Start off your week with a bill payment or wait until the very middle of it, with Mondays and Wednesdays being optimal times to submit a payment.

“Paying on Monday means the payment gets processed quickly after the weekend, and Wednesday gives you time midweek to handle payments without delays,” noted Melnyk.

There’s seven days out of the week, but luckily, two are primed to make sure that if you send a payment, it gets processed on time without any additional late fees.

