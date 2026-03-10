Don't Overlook This Under-the-Radar Bull Case for Nvidia Stock

Key Points

Nvidia can both grow its business at an extraordinary rate and repurchase its shares in droves simultaneously.

The company's data center business saw revenue soar 75% year over year in its most recent quarter.

The chipmaker generated nearly $35 billion in free cash flow during fiscal Q4.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Investors are well aware of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom driving demand for graphics processing units (GPUs). This unprecedented demand has sent Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) sales and stock through the roof over the last few years.

But beneath the headline revenue figures, another decisive factor is driving Nvidia stock's long-term investment thesis: Nvidia is operating an extremely cash-generative business. And management is using this cash windfall to aggressively repurchase shares. As other tech giants pour massive amounts of capital into their AI infrastructure build-outs, Nvidia is swimming in cash and returning a meaningful sum to its shareholders.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Staggering growth and massive cash flow

Nvidia's top-line momentum remains extraordinary. In the company's fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 25, 2026), revenue rose 73% year over year to $68.1 billion. This marked a clear acceleration from the prior quarter, when revenue grew 62% year over year.

Unsurprisingly, the data center business was the company's primary catalyst in its most recent quarter. Nvidia's data center revenue rose 75% year over year to $62.3 billion during the period.

And the company expects this momentum to continue. Management guided for first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of approximately $78.0 billion. This staggering forecast implies about 77% year-over-year growth -- another sequential acceleration in the company's growth rate.

But here's where things get really interesting.

This explosive top-line expansion at such a massive scale translates directly into robust free cash flow. Nvidia generated an incredible $34.9 billion in free cash flow in the fourth quarter alone. This means the company converted an astounding 51.2% of its revenue directly into free cash flow.

Further, the underlying profitability of these sales is improving.

Hyperscalers are deploying historic amounts of capital to build out AI infrastructure -- and Nvidia remains a major beneficiary.

Even more, Nvidia operates on the highly profitable side of this industrywide spending spree. Because the chipmaker's business model is far less capital-intensive than that of companies building physical data centers, Nvidia converts a massive share of its sales directly into cash, and it doesn't need much of it to fund its growth opportunities.

Buying back shares

This brings us to the under-the-radar bull case for the stock.

During fiscal 2026, Nvidia returned $41.1 billion to shareholders -- the vast majority of which was deployed through share repurchases.

And there is plenty of room for this to continue. As of the end of fiscal Q4, the company still had $58.5 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

With all of this said, Nvidia's repurchases aren't going as far as they used to, given the stock's more than 70% climb over the past 12 months. Indeed, the company's $58.5 billion in authorized share repurchases accounts for only 1.3% of its market capitalization at the time of this writing. While still material, repurchases aren't moving the needle as much as they used to. Perhaps that's one reason why Nvidia's share repurchases in fiscal Q4 were $3.8 billion, compared to $7.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

But this prudence with share repurchases could also be an advantage. If the company goes about its share repurchases opportunistically, buying back more stock when shares pull back and less when they appreciate sharply, the company could meaningfully reduce its share count over time.

Ultimately, while Nvidia's share repurchase program is meaningful, investors should want the company to invest in areas it believes will deliver the highest return on investment, rather than applying a blanket approach and buying back a set amount of stock every quarter, regardless of stock price or growth opportunities. Fortunately, management does seem judicious in this regard.

When asked about how management thinks about deploying the company's capital in its most recentearnings call Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress suggested the company is data-driven in its approach.

"We look at our capital return, very, very carefully," she said. Further, there's a big opportunity to invest in other things beyond its own stock at the moment, she explained. "And we do believe that one of the most important things that we can do is really supporting the extreme ecosystem that's in front of us."

But she added that the company is "still repurchasing" its stock.

Over the long haul, Nvidia's highly cash-generative business, combined with a thoughtful approach to share repurchases, could provide a notable boost to total shareholder returns.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.