Don't Overlook These Top-Rated Stocks Before Earnings

In a shortened and fairly quiet week in regards to the earnings lineup, a few top-rated Zacks stocks are standing out before their quarterly results.

As investors await earnings from Microsoft MSFT and Netflix NFLX next week, 1ST Source SRCE and Fastenal FAST are two companies that shouldn’t be overlooked ahead of their fourth quarter reports on Thursday, January 18.

Fastenal Q4 Preview & Overview

Fastenal is one of the most appealing retailers at the moment as a national wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies. Infrastructure and construction-related activities including homebuilding have continued to thrive with Fastenal’s stock up +32% over the last year to easily top the Zacks Building Products-Retail Markets’+10% and the S&P 500’s +20%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For the fourth quarter, Fastenal’s earnings are expected to be up 4% year over year to $0.45 a share with sales projected to rise 3% to $1.75 billion. Overall, Fastenal is expected to round out fiscal 2023 with annual earnings up 6% to $2.00 a share and total sales up 5% to $7.34 billion. Even better, Fastenal is projected to have another 6% growth on its top and bottom lines in FY24. Fastenal also offers investors a generous 2.20% annual dividend yield.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

1st Source Q4 Preview & Overview

Ahead of its Q4 results, 1ST Source is a regional bank enjoying positive earnings estimate revisions with general banking branches throughout Indiana and Michigan.1ST Source’s stock is down -5% in the last year but looks attractive at a 12.3X forward earnings multiple which is near the Zacks Banks-Midwest Industry average of 10.6X and well below the S&P 500’s 20X. 1ST Source's 2.63% annual dividend yield also bolsters its more attrctive valuation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

1ST Source’s stock appears to have already priced in Q4 earnings being forecasted to dip -10% YoY to $1.12 a share with sales expected to be down -4% to $91.2 million. Also rounding out its FY23, annual earnings are still projected to rise 4% to $5.02 per share but are expected to dip to $4.20 a share in FY24.

However, over the last 60 days, FY24 earnings estimates are up 3% while FY23 EPS estimates have risen 6%. Total sales are now slated to rise 4% in FY23 and then dip -3% this year to $356.7 million but 1ST Source’s price-to-sales ratio of 2.6X is closing in on the optimum level of less than 2X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Takeaway

Fastenal and 1ST Source look like two stocks that could rally if they post favorable Q4 results and guidance. At the moment, 1ST Source’s stock covets a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in correlation with its attractive valuation and rising earnings estimates while Fastenal’s stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and remains a very intriguing option for growth.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.