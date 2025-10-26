Don't Overlook These 4 Hidden Gems for Retirement

Key Points

Florida and Arizona aren't your only best options if you're moving for retirement.

It's smart to test-drive any location for at least a few months before moving there.

If you're thinking about relocating in retirement, some popular retirement spots might come to mind -- such as Naples, Florida; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Sarasota, Florida. Indeed, they ranked 1st, 2nd, and 4th, respectively, in a recent ranking of the best places to retire by U.S. News & World Report. (The Motley Fool has researched the best places to retire, too.)

You might want to consider numbers 3, 5, 7, and 8, though. Here they are, in order:

New York City

To be sure, the cost of living is high in Manhattan, but you might find more affordability in the outer boroughs. Retiring in the Big Apple means you may not need a car. You can also access top-flight healthcare, great restaurants, amazing museums, and much more.

Boise, Idaho

If you favor outdoor recreation more, consider Boise and other parts of Idaho. They feature much natural beauty and a cost of living roughly equal to the national average (and sometimes below it). Winters can be cold, however.

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville is a big city, offering cultural activities such as festivals and museums, recreational opportunities such as beaches, and a warm climate. It's home to a Mayo Clinic campus, too, which is good news on the healthcare front. The cost of housing is below the national average and there are professional sports teams to root for, too. Beware of hurricanes, though.

Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville is another location with a relatively low cost of living (though it's higher than in other Alabama locations). Like Jacksonville, it offers a warm climate, beaches, and some lower taxes than you'll find elsewhere. Access to healthcare isn't great statewide, but it's good in Huntsville.

Before you move anywhere for your retirement, consider test-driving your preferred location(s) first. Live there for a few months or even a year to see how much you like it. Always look at the big picture, considering climate, taxes, healthcare, availability of favored activities, crime levels, and more.

