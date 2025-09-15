Don't Overlook Oracle (ORCL) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Did you analyze how Oracle (ORCL) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending August 2025? Given the widespread global presence of this software maker, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While analyzing ORCL's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $14.93 billion, marking an increase of 12.2% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting ORCL's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Trends in ORCL's Revenue from International Markets

Europe, Middle East and Africa generated $3.48 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 23.3% of the total. This represented a surprise of -6.2% compared to the $3.71 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for $4 billion (25.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $3.23 billion (24.3%) to the total revenue.

Asia-Pacific accounted for 12% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.78 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.06%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.8 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia-Pacific contributed $1.87 billion (11.8%) and $1.71 billion (12.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Oracle will post revenues of $16.16 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 14.9% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific to this revenue are 24.6%, and 11.9%, translating into $3.98 billion, and $1.92 billion, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $66.73 billion, which is an improvement of 16.3% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa will contribute 24.5% ($16.35 billion), and Asia-Pacific 11.8% ($7.87 billion) to the total revenue.

Concluding Remarks

Oracle's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At present, Oracle holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement.

A Review of Oracle's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has gained 17.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 2.3% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Oracle is a part, has risen 3.9% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 42.4% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 9.3% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 16%

