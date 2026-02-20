Don't Overlook This Hidden Growth Stock

Key Points

Fitness watches continue to be the highlight for Garmin's growth.

Don't count out subscription as a margin expansion tool in 2026.

The market is strating to see why Garmin could be a market beater long-term.

Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) put up another solid quarter in Q4 2025 and is looking to continue its growth trajectory in 2026. The stock market is finally seeing the potential for the company, which is adding more subscription products and higher end watches to the lineup. In 2026, management expects another back loaded year with improving profitability and if this steady company continues this trend it could be a market beating stock for long-term investors.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 19, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 19, 2026.

Travis Hoium has positions in Garmin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Garmin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

