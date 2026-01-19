Don't Ignore This 1 New Warning Sign With Solana

Key Points

Solana's base of stablecoins has been shrinking for the last month.

That is not good news in any way.

It isn't a sign of an impending crash either.

When a blockchain intended for decentralized finance (DeFi) is thriving, money tends to linger on it, begetting a virtuous cycle in which capital attracts more capital. But when confidence in such a chain slips, the first tell is sometimes that the on-chain base of cash starts to flow elsewhere.

That's why Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) investors should keep an eye on the network's stablecoin supply. As of Jan. 14, 2026, the total value of stablecoins on Solana is down by about $2.7 billion over the prior 30 days, a 17% drop; a narrow majority of that decline happened over just the past seven days. If these outflows persist, it'd be a new warning sign that investors shouldn't wave away. Here's why.

Stablecoins beget liquidity

For the uninitiated, a stablecoin is a cryptocurrency pegged to a fiat currency like the dollar, so it can be used as a representation of that currency on a blockchain. Stablecoins function as one of the primary spendable mediums because their value doesn't swing like major tokens do unless something does catastrophically wrong (which does happen once in a great while).

When a chain's stablecoin total drops sharply, it can imply redemptions of those coins back into dollars. Another (and far more likely) possibility is a transition of those assets to other networks where investors prefer to keep their capital.

And when there's less stablecoin value stored on a chain, there's also, by definition, less money that can be used on the chain to pay for decentralized applications (dApps) or other services. With less money circulating, there's less that's potentially able to fall into the pockets of app developers, which in turn makes places with more stablecoins look like more lucrative places to do business. So a decline in stablecoin value goes hand in hand with a chain's ecosystem shrinking, which in turn typically leads to lower prices for the chain's native token, which in this case would be Solana.

The total stablecoin supply across chains is essentially flat over the last 30 days. That raises the uncomfortable conclusion that capital is leaving Solana specifically as a result of something that's more appealing elsewhere -- or as a result of a problem investors perceive with Solana -- both of which would be bearish if true.

But where might these stablecoins be going? The default parking spot for stablecoins is often Ethereum because it offers the crypto sector's deepest pools of liquidity as well as the largest menu of established applications and services. The data don't support the idea that Solana's stables are flowing to Ethereum, though, as Ethereum's stablecoin supply is down by around 1% over the same 30-day period. That's actually a sigh of relief for Solana's holders, as it means the chain's biggest and most dangerous direct competitor is not benefiting from its issue.

The other usual suspects for capturing stablecoin inflows don't have significantly larger hoards than they had a month ago either. Nonetheless, the lack of a single clear benefactor of Solana's recent stablecoin outflows is a bit of a problem too, as it suggests investors are exiting their capital from the chain because there's something they dislike, rather than being pulled toward something new that they like more.

How to use this signal correctly

So, investors should probably be a bit concerned about stablecoin capital continuing to flow away from Solana. The ongoing class action lawsuit against the Solana Foundation and Solana Labs, as well as other important organizations in the chain's ecosystem, could have something to do with it. If the trend continues, it'll start to chip away at the coin's price, potentially significantly so.

Still, don't let 30 days of data bully you into a short-term mindset with your investments. Stablecoin flows are constantly happening, and a return of capital to Solana without any further incident is very possible. And, while stablecoin outflows are indeed a warning sign, it's important to recognize that there are other key metrics, like DeFi total value locked (TVL), a representation of the amount of capital stored within a chain's DeFi applications, which are trending upward. Thirty days ago, Solana had a TVL of nearly $8.8 billion, and as of Jan. 14, it had $9.2 billion.

There's no emergency here. Just appreciate that for the coin's price to rise in the near term, the network's stablecoin supply will probably need to return to growth instead of shrinking.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 19, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.