Don’t Have FOMO (Fear of Missing Out): You Can Still Invest in Space

By ProcureAM Research

The space industry has been making out of this world moves in 2025. The Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO), which tracks the space sector, increased more than 80% for the year ending August 31st, 2025.1 This movement has been a result of activity by both large and small constituents of the fund. Performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the Funds may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. All performance is historical and includes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 866-690-ETFS (3837).

UFO ETF constituent companies Rocket Lab* saw an outsized jump in its share price of 721.51%2 and AST SpaceMobile’s* share price increased 56.15%3 for the year ending September 8th, 2025. This was a result of established communications companies seeking to expand their reach by purchasing launch options with upstarts such as Rocket Lab* and AST SpaceMobile*. Most recently, the share price of EchoStar* was up 259.96%4 in its share price for the year ending September 8th, 2025 due to selling spectrum space to SpaceX* and AT&T*.

Space activity has gone beyond exploration. We may have already reached the moon, but Mars and beyond is still on the table. Currently, communications, defense, and AI are taking up much of the air in the room. The Golden Dome is a hot topic, and firms are scrambling to be instrumental in its development. European countries have begun to increase their own defense spending and are looking inward to invest in local firms. Who knows which space company will be the next to breakout?

Predicting every move in a particular segment such as the space industry can be tricky. However, investing in a well-diversified thematic ETF like UFO is an option for investors looking for exposure to a wide range of space opportunities. The Procure Space ETF® has a broad range of constituents including domestic and international firms, established and new leading edge companies, and entities encompassing a broad range of revenue producing activities in the space industry.

For more information about the Procure Space ETF®, visit https://www.procureetfs.com.

*As of September 10th, 2025, AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) was a 3.56% holding, EchoStar (SATS) was a 16.48% holding, Rocket Lab (RKLB) was a 6.35% holding in the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO). SpaceX and AT&T were 0.00% holdings in the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO).

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

