Don’t Go to the Bank on This Day of the Week

If you still use a traditional bank and prefer to do your business in person, you’re probably all too familiar with long lines and limited teller availability. If you tend to go during the week on your lunch break, you’re also likely used to the stress of having to get your business done on a tight schedule.

While some things can’t be avoided, there are ways to improve your in-person banking experience. One of the simplest ways is to plan your visits during less busy times.

Here’s when you should go to the bank, when you might want to avoid going and how to optimize your time and experience.

Don’t Go to the Bank on Mondays or Fridays

If you typically go to the bank at the start or end of the week, you might want to rethink your strategy. These tend to be the worst days.

“Mondays and Fridays are often the busiest days at the bank,” said Nathan Jacobs, senior researcher at The Money Mongers, Inc. “Expect longer lines and limited flexibility for appointments on those days.”

Depending on how far you have to travel to get there and how much free time you have, you could end up pressed for time, too. This could lead to unnecessary stress or cut into other errands — or work — you’ve got on your plate.

Another reason to avoid Mondays is more customers tend to go on this day to deal with issues that came up over the weekend. As for Friday, people who didn’t make it to the bank earlier in the week often try to go last-minute, which could lead to more crowds.

Go to the Bank Midweek

If Mondays and Fridays are the worst days, then it stands to reason that days in the middle of the week are the best.

“For banking needs, aim to visit midweek,” said Jacobs. “Wednesdays and Thursdays tend to be less crowded than Mondays and Fridays.” The same goes for Tuesdays.

During the middle of the week, banks get fewer patrons. This translates to shorter lines and wait times. It also means more appointment availability if you need to speak with a banking official about your finances.

Go to the Bank on Saturday Morning

You might not want to run errands first thing on Saturday morning, but fortunately, many other people feel the same. If you can’t make it to the bank during the week, try to get there as soon as they open on Saturday. There will often be fewer crowds to contend with, and you won’t be as pressed for time.

The same goes for Sunday — if your particular branch is open. Many people are busy running other errands, going to church or visiting with the family on Sundays, leaving the bank wide open for you. Operating hours or services may be limited, though.

Ways To Optimize Your Visit to the Bank

There are several ways to improve your banking experience, but these are some of the big ones:

Have your documents ready. Whatever financial matter you’re dealing with, make sure you’re prepared beforehand. “Arrive prepared with all your documents in order,” said Jacobs. “Being organized will help expedite your in-person visits.” Make sure you have your ID, too.

Whatever financial matter you’re dealing with, make sure you’re prepared beforehand. “Arrive prepared with all your documents in order,” said Jacobs. “Being organized will help expedite your in-person visits.” Make sure you have your ID, too. Avoid going at the end of the month. The end of the month is often busy for financial institutions like lenders and banks. So, unless you have no other choice, avoid going during this time.

The end of the month is often busy for financial institutions like lenders and banks. So, unless you have no other choice, avoid going during this time. Schedule appointments early. If you have a more complex matter, see if you can schedule an appointment ahead of time online or via phone. Then, all you’ll need to do is arrive — no lines necessary.

If you have a more complex matter, see if you can schedule an appointment ahead of time online or via phone. Then, all you’ll need to do is arrive — no lines necessary. Visit when nobody else is around. “Visiting the bank during non-peak hours, like early morning or late afternoon, can also minimize wait times,” said Jacobs.

“Visiting the bank during non-peak hours, like early morning or late afternoon, can also minimize wait times,” said Jacobs. Use online banking services. Some matters might require an in-person meeting. But for everything else — like routine transactions, bill pay or check deposits — use services on the mobile app or online instead.

Some matters might require an in-person meeting. But for everything else — like routine transactions, bill pay or check deposits — use services on the mobile app or online instead. Avoid the lunch rush. During the weekdays, banks tend to be busiest during peak lunch times — usually between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

During the weekdays, banks tend to be busiest during peak lunch times — usually between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Check Google’s popular times graph. You might be able to see how busy your particular branch is right now by checking Google. If it’s busier than usual, wait until the foot traffic dies down.

You might be able to see how busy your particular branch is right now by checking Google. If it’s busier than usual, wait until the foot traffic dies down. Go through the drive-through. You might experience shorter wait times when you go through the drive-through window. If there are a lot of other cars already there, you can always circle back later.

You might experience shorter wait times when you go through the drive-through window. If there are a lot of other cars already there, you can always circle back later. Use the ATM. For quick transactions like deposits, withdrawals or balance checks, use the ATM to avoid long wait times inside.

