Don’t Drive Uber on This Day of the Week

The beauty of driving for Uber as a side gig is that you can make your own schedule, however that involves some strategizing. Some days of the week are going to be more lucrative than others. Here are some of the days experts recommended avoiding driving for Uber. Find out below which days might end up costing you more than you make.

Avoid These Days

Eduard Chitakhyan, former manager of Uber fleets and CEO of Tempus Logix, said if you don’t have to drive on Tuesdays and Wednesdays — don’t. “These are the worst because demand is low midweek, especially during the daytime, so there are longer waits between rides and more unpaid driving,” he added.

Stay Off the Roads During These Times

Something to know is that time of day can really dictate how much money you make. “Late mornings to mid-afternoons on weekdays are slow because most people are at work or school and there is little leisure or airport travel during these hours,” Chitakhyan said. Even specific times that you think would be good times to drive can often be duds. “Friday before 10 p.m. can be disappointing, [as] many people are still at work, at dinner or getting ready to go out, so requests don’t spike until later,” he added.

Though weekend nights tend to bring in a lot of cash for drivers, Andrew Pickett, owner and personal injury lawyer at Andrew Pickett Law, said the danger might not be worth it. “From the cases I have dealt with over the years, I noticed that weekend nights, especially Friday and Saturday after 10 p.m., are the worst for Uber drivers. Due to high demand, accidents often occur because of drunk passengers, riders who damage cars and crazy traffic,” Pickett said.

Don’t Drive on This Holiday

Martin Weidemann, former driver for Uber who has completed thousands of rides and owner of HireDriverMiami.com, said holidays that seem like they’re going to make you a lot of money often cause more stress than they’re worth. “[On] major holidays like New Year’s Eve, [you] deal with horrible traffic, drunk passengers and last-minute cancellations that take out the bulk of what you have made driving,” he said.

Chitakhyan added that other holidays can make money, but the days before or after the holiday are often slow. “Big events like Super Bowl Sunday are great for earning, but the days before or after can feel slow because demand drops when there is no special occasion to bring people out,” he said.

