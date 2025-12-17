Don't Count on This Social Security Fix Coming in 2026

Key Points

An increasing number of Social Security retirees face a big problem with losing some benefits.

This is happening because a growing number of retirees are subject to Social Security tax each year.

Despite promises that taxes on Social Security would disappear, the problem won't be fixed next year.

Since Social Security is an important source of income for retirees, it's critical that the program provide the promised benefits and that it works as expected for seniors.

Unfortunately, some flaws in the design of Social Security are impacting the finances of retirees. One of the issues with Social Security has been getting progressively worse over time, and that's likely to happen again in 2026.

Worse still, the problem is unlikely to be fixed in the upcoming year, even as it affects a growing number of retirees. Here's the unresolved issue, along with some details on why a fix is probably off the table in the new year.

This Social Security problem is only getting bigger

One of the problems with Social Security didn't exist in the program's original design but was introduced later. The issue relates to taxation of benefits on the federal level.

This wasn't an issue when Social Security was created because this retirement income wasn't taxed on the federal level. This made sense because retirement benefits are earned benefits, and you already paid Social Security taxes on income throughout your working life to fund them. The money you get each month from Social Security is yours because you earned work credits over your career, and your benefits are based on your average wages.

However, because of financial issues with Social Security, lawmakers introduced taxes on benefits in the 1980s and 1990s. The tax rules initially only hit a very small percentage of retirees, though, since the threshold at which taxes kicked in was relatively high.

That threshold is no longer high. In fact, it's pretty low.

If your provisional income -- which is half of Social Security plus all taxable and some non-taxable income -- hits $25,000 as a single filer or $32,000 as a married joint filer, you now owe the IRS tax on part of your benefits.

This threshold is low because when the original laws taxed benefits, the income thresholds at which the taxes kicked in were not indexed to inflation. This means a tax that was once charged only to wealthy retirees can now affect seniors who don't have much in their retirement plans and earn a relatively low monthly income.

This problem won't be fixed in 2026

It's clear that taxes on Social Security benefits are a hot-button issue, and for good reason. Many Americans struggle to get by on the money in their 401(k), Social Security, and other retirement accounts. Losing a part of your Social Security benefits to the IRS when you may have too little in your IRA and may be worried about how to pay the bills won't make you happy.

The frustration over taxes on Social Security is one reason President Donald Trump made no tax on Social Security a central promise to his campaign. Given that promise, it wouldn't be unreasonable for retirees to assume the issue could be fixed in 2026.

That won't happen, though.

When President Trump introduced the "Big Beautiful Bill," it added a new deduction for retirees through 2028. President Trump has claimed that this deduction fulfilled the promise of eliminating taxes on Social Security. What it really did, though, was create a temporary additional deduction that has nothing to do with Social Security and that leaves seniors still vulnerable to being taxed on benefits.

Retirees should be aware that Social Security tax rules are unlikely to change anytime soon. More retirees will be taxed each year, especially with high cost-of-living adjustments, such as the 2.8% raise in 2026, which increases benefit amounts. Ultimately, paying this tax needs to be part of your retirement planning process, so you aren't caught off guard by an extra IRS bill in your later years.

