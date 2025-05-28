Don’t Check Your Stock Portfolio on Mondays

If you’ve ever peeked at your investment portfolio on a Monday morning and felt your stomach drop, you’re not alone.

Mondays have a reputation for being volatile on Wall Street, and it’s not just because people are groggy from the weekend. Financial experts agree that checking your portfolio on Monday can stir up unnecessary stress and, worse, lead to rash investment decisions.

Here’s why it’s smarter to wait, and how long-term investors can use this insight to stay calm and committed.

Weekend News Creates Monday Market Mayhem

Unlike the markets, the news cycle doesn’t take weekends off. From corporate earnings leaks to geopolitical events, information builds up over the weekend and is quickly digested by investors come Monday. The result? Market overreactions.

“Monday can typically be a chaotic one. With the markets closed over the weekend, the news continues to give out information that investors break down, and it can lead to swings on Monday,” explained Chad Gammon, CFP and owner of Custom Fit Financial.

“Checking your portfolio on a Monday is like stepping on the scale after a weekend; you probably won’t like what you see,” added Andrew Latham, CFP with SuperMoney. “But it’s mostly bloat that disappears by midweek if you stick to your plan.”

That makes Monday one of the worst days to judge your portfolio’s true health. One or two red numbers might not mean your financial goals are in jeopardy. It may just mean that the market is reacting to the latest headlines.

“Mondays are known for market jitters, and there’s even something called the Monday Effect, where stocks often dip or behave erratically at the start of the week, possibly due to weekend news or nerves, or companies releasing bad updates after markets close on Fridays,” said Nicole Carlon, CFP, CDFA, of WiseOak Wealth, LLC.

“Whatever the reason, checking your portfolio on a Monday can give you an unnecessarily negative picture,” she added.

Emotion + Volatility = Bad Decisions

Frequent portfolio check-ins may seem responsible, but they can backfire, especially if you’re doing it on a day like Monday, when emotions and volatility are high.

“Checking in frequently on your portfolio can lead to some emotional reactions that hurt you financially in the future with impulse decisions,” said Gammon. “You should consider reviewing your investments on a monthly or quarterly basis at the most to help avoid impulse decisions.”

“I’ve seen people panic over a red Monday screen, only to watch things bounce back within a day or two,” added Carlon. “If you’re investing for the long haul, reacting to early-week swings can do more harm than good.”

The key? Don’t panic. The stock market has natural ups and downs, which are often exaggerated early in the week. Stick to your strategy instead of reacting to temporary turbulence.

Checking Every Day vs Rarely: Find Your Sweet Spot

Interestingly, there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to portfolio check-ins. Some investors actually benefit from seeing daily swings.

“This may sound counterintuitive, but some clients check their portfolios daily. This actually alleviates some of their fears, since they get comfortable with the day-to-day swings,” explained Jake Falcon, CRPC, founder and CEO of Falcon Wealth Advisors. “If you only check it on Mondays, it can actually induce more fear.”

But whether you check it frequently or on a structured schedule like quarterly reviews, the real danger comes from acting on emotion.

“We encourage clients to focus on their financial plan, not the headlines. Your portfolio is a tool to help you reach your goals,” said Falcon. “Most importantly, we advise our clients to not let their emotions dictate their investment decisions. This is where having a trusted advisor can make all the difference.”

Carlon added that it’s important to check on your investments intentionally. “Set time aside every few months to review your portfolio in the context of your long-term goals, not in response to a single rough morning. In the meantime, use Mondays for things like reviewing your budget or setting financial goals, not stress-scrolling your account.”

Long-Term Goals Matter More Than Monday’s Numbers

Unless you thrive on stress, Mondays are probably the worst day to check your portfolio. Between weekend news reactions and emotional market swings, you’re more likely to make impulsive decisions that derail your long-term goals.

So what should you do instead? Develop a review habit that works for your mindset and stick to a sound investment plan.

