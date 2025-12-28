Don't Buy SoundHound AI Stock Before You Read This Warning

Key Points

Some pure-play artificial intelligence companies have had extraordinary stock market performances over the past couple of years.

Many now trade at speculatively high multiples.

Those premium valuations make these stocks higher-risk investments.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

The promise of artificial intelligence (AI) has not just fueled share price gains for the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, but also for a group of smaller, pure-play AI stocks. Some of these have generated excellent returns in a short time for investors -- among them, conversational AI company SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). Its share price is up by around 45% from where it traded when it went public through a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in August 2022.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That's actually well behind the 70% total return that the broad S&P 500 index delivered over that period. However, shareholders who bought the stock between late 2022 and early 2024 are sitting on much higher returns. It's up by about 1,000% from where it sat three years ago, in December 2022.

What does SoundHound AI do?

SoundHound AI provides intelligent voice recognition and conversational capabilities for use cases such as customer service, in-vehicle voice assistants, and food ordering and delivery. Its newer systems also boast agentic AI capabilities that can create what it describes as a "more natural voice experiences for customers."

SoundHound AI is now working with a (thus far unrevealed) sports car company to create a "personality" for its in-vehicle AI voice assistant.

While SoundHound AI has immense potential, investors shouldn't buy the stock -- at least, not until they read this warning.

It's a big bet

SoundHound AI shares today are clearly overvalued based on its price-to-sales ratio. The company has a $4.7 billion market cap and is projecting about $173 million of revenue this year, giving it a forward P/S ratio of about 27. And one can't measure it all on a price-to-earnings basis because it's losing money, although through the first nine months of 2025, the company did manage to cut its losses in half year over year.

Now, on its own, a high valuation may not be enough of a reason for investors to shun a stock. SoundHound AI is growing its revenues rapidly. In fact, many younger tech companies that are expected to be disruptive are rewarded with high sales multiples even while they are losing money to focus on rapid growth. But this also means investors who buy those stocks are in a high-risk, high-potential-reward situation.

While the market is betting that SoundHound AI's early mover advantages in the conversational AI arena will position it to quickly gobble up market share, investors still have questions regarding the extent of AI's capabilities.

There are also questions about how effective SoundHound AI will be at warding off competition. Just because a company is first to market doesn't automatically mean it will be a long-term winner. If its products don't live up to the hype or if rivals roll out better options, this stock could have a long way to fall from its current lofty valuation.

Ultimately, there may be a compelling case to be made for investing in this stock, but it carries significant risks. In a few years, investors could look back on this stock as having been very cheap today... or very expensive.

Should you buy stock in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,470!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,167,988!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 28, 2025.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.